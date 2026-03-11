Hazlet store sells $319,985 New Jersey Lottery jackpot ticket

Hazlet, N.J. — A New Jersey Lottery player scored a $319,985 progressive jackpot after purchasing a Fast Play ticket in Monmouth County.

The winning ticket came from the $5 Double Wild game and was sold March 9 at Laurel Market, located at 257 Laurel Ave. in Hazlet.

Lottery officials said the ticket captured 50 percent of the Fast Play progressive jackpot, totaling $319,985.

Fast Play Progressive games are sold at participating lottery retailers and allow players to instantly see whether their ticket is a winner.

Players can find additional information about Fast Play Progressive games and current jackpots through the New Jersey Lottery.

