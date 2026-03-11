Why Rubber Ducks Are Showing Up on Jeeps Across New Jersey

The quirky “Duck Duck Jeep” trend has become a popular way for Jeep owners to compliment each other’s vehicles and build community.

New Jersey – It’s almost spring in New Jersey and that means more chances to duck around for many Jeep owners.

If you’ve ever passed a Jeep on a New Jersey highway and noticed a row of colorful rubber ducks lined up across the dashboard, you’re not alone in wondering what the story is. The unusual sight is part of a rapidly growing trend known as “Duck Duck Jeep,” a community tradition among Jeep owners that started in 2020 and has spread across the United States, including throughout the Garden State.

A random act of kindness turned national trend

The trend began during the COVID-19 pandemic when Allison Parliament, a Jeep owner from Ontario, Canada, decided to leave a small rubber duck on another Jeep as a friendly gesture meant to brighten someone’s day.

She shared the idea online using the hashtag #DuckDuckJeep, and the concept quickly spread through Jeep enthusiast groups on social media.

Today, the practice has become a recognized part of Jeep culture.

How “ducking” works

The idea is simple: when Jeep owners see another Jeep they like—whether it’s lifted, customized, or simply well kept—they leave a rubber duck on the vehicle, usually on the door handle, hood, or windshield.

Many ducks come with small notes saying things like “Nice Jeep” or “You’ve been ducked.”

For Jeep enthusiasts, the gesture acts as both a compliment and a way to connect with other drivers who share a love for the brand.

Ducks become a badge of honor

After receiving a duck, many Jeep owners keep it and display it inside their vehicle. Over time, some dashboards become lined with dozens of ducks representing how many times that Jeep has been “ducked.” Some owners even carry bags of rubber ducks in their vehicles specifically to give out to other Jeep drivers they encounter.

Ducks often come in a variety of themes—from holiday decorations and patriotic designs to custom-painted versions created by Jeep clubs.

Popular in New Jersey’s Jeep community

The trend has become particularly visible in New Jersey, where Jeep ownership is common and the state has a strong off-road and beach driving culture.

Jeep owners frequently gather for Pine Barrens trail rides, beach drives, and Jeep meetups, where the ducking tradition often continues.

While not every Jeep owner participates, the practice has become a lighthearted symbol of camaraderie among enthusiasts.

For drivers unfamiliar with the trend, those ducks on the dashboard aren’t just decorations—they’re a sign that fellow Jeep owners have noticed and appreciated the vehicle.

Tags: jeep, new jersey, car culture