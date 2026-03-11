New Jersey Rally Against Dem’s Immigration Bills Set for March 23

A rally organized by Assemblyman Paul Kanitra is scheduled outside the State House Annex in Trenton as lawmakers prepare to vote on three immigration-related bills later that day.

Trenton, NJ – A political rally opposing several immigration-related proposals in the New Jersey Legislature is scheduled to take place outside the State House Annex later this month, just hours before lawmakers are expected to vote on the measures.

The “Take Back New Jersey” rally, organized by Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R–Ocean), is planned for 11 a.m. on March 23 at 131 West State Street in Trenton. The event was recently rescheduled and is expected to feature speakers from across the country.

Key Points

• A rally opposing three immigration-related bills is scheduled for March 23 in Trenton.

• Organizers say the event will take place hours before a planned Assembly vote on the measures.

• Speakers are expected to include policy advocates, researchers, and families affected by crimes involving undocumented immigrants.

Rally organized ahead of legislative vote

Kanitra said the event is intended to draw attention to legislation he and other critics believe would expand protections for undocumented immigrants living in New Jersey. In social media posts promoting the rally, the assemblyman urged residents to attend and “make your voices heard” ahead of the expected Assembly vote later that day.

According to the event announcement, guest speakers traveling from around the country will address immigration policy, public safety concerns, and the potential impact of the proposed legislation.

Debate over immigration policy continues

The rally comes as immigration policy remains a contentious issue in New Jersey and across the country. Supporters of the legislation say the measures are intended to provide protections for immigrant communities and ensure fair access to services.

Critics, including Kanitra, argue the proposals could increase state spending and weaken enforcement of immigration laws.

The Assembly is expected to take up the bills later in the day following the rally, though legislative schedules can change.

Event details

Organizers are encouraging supporters to attend the demonstration and bring friends and family to the event.

The rally will take place at the steps of the State House Annex at 131 West State Street in Trenton.