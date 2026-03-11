New York Wants to Ban Octopus Farming

A New York lawmaker is pushing legislation that would prohibit the sale of farm-raised octopus, citing environmental and animal welfare concerns.

Albany, NY – New York lawmakers are considering new legislation that would ban the sale of farm-raised octopus across the state, part of a growing national effort to prevent the expansion of octopus farming.

Assembly Bill A8043B, sponsored by Assemblymember Tony Simone, would make it illegal for any person or business in New York to sell, offer for sale, or trade octopus that was bred, raised, or harvested under controlled farming conditions for human consumption.

Key Points

• New York Assembly bill A8043B would ban the sale of farm-raised octopus.

• Violations could carry fines of up to $1,000 per octopus sold.

• Wild-caught octopus and octopus used for research would remain legal.

Proposed ban targets octopus farming industry

Under the proposed law, octopus raised in aquaculture operations could not be sold in New York markets, restaurants, or seafood distributors.

The legislation defines octopus broadly as any species belonging to the biological order Octopoda. However, the ban would not apply to octopus caught in the wild or those raised strictly for scientific or educational purposes.

If enacted, violators could face civil penalties of up to $1,000 for each octopus—or parts of an octopus—sold in violation of the law.

Lawmakers cite environmental and animal welfare concerns

Supporters of the bill argue that octopus farming presents serious ecological and ethical risks. Scientists and environmental groups have warned that farming the highly intelligent marine animals could create pollution, spread disease to wild populations, and increase pressure on fish stocks used as feed.

Octopuses are carnivores that must consume several times their body weight in fish during their lifetime, raising concerns that large-scale farming operations could worsen overfishing.

Preventing the industry before it begins

According to the bill’s legislative memo, there are currently no octopus farming operations in New York. Lawmakers say the goal of the legislation is to prevent the industry from developing in the future.

Similar bans on octopus farming have already been enacted in Washington state and California, and advocates say New York could become the next state to take action.

If approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, the law would take effect 60 days after enactment.