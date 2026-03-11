Deadly Apartment Shooting in Northeast Philly Leaves 19-Year-Old Woman Dead, Man in Custody

Philadelphia Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of 19-Year-Old Woman

PHILADELPHIA — A 19-year-old woman has died after being shot Monday afternoon inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:01 p.m. inside an apartment on the 7000 block of Langdon Street in the city’s 2nd District, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found the young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment.

Police later confirmed that the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m.

An adult male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, authorities said. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Tanya Little, a spokesperson for the department said the information released so far is preliminary and may change as investigators continue to gather details. Police said additional updates will be provided as they become available.