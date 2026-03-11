New York Proposal Could Open More Public Assistance Programs to Undocumented Immigrants

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are considering legislation that would expand eligibility for certain public assistance programs to some noncitizens who are victims of crimes such as human trafficking, domestic violence, or torture.

Assembly Bill A00325A, sponsored by Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, would amend the state’s Social Services Law to allow certain noncitizens and their immediate family members to qualify for benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) block grant program, safety net assistance, and medical assistance.

Under the proposal, eligible individuals could include noncitizens, their spouses, and unmarried children under the age of 21 who have entered the United States within the previous five years. The bill applies to individuals who are confirmed victims of human trafficking or who have provided documentation or sworn statements indicating they are victims of crimes such as domestic violence or torture.

The legislation also covers individuals pursuing immigration relief through programs such as T visas, U visas, petitions under the Violence Against Women Act, special immigrant juvenile status, or applications for asylum.

According to the bill, individuals who have already filed for immigration relief could receive benefits while their applications remain pending. In cases where an immigration application has not yet been filed, assistance could be available for up to two years while the individual seeks legal relief.

Benefits would end if an immigration-related petition or application receives a final administrative denial under federal immigration law.

Supporters of the bill say immigrants who are victims of violence or trafficking often face barriers to accessing resources and public assistance programs while navigating the immigration system. They argue that temporary access to benefits such as financial assistance and medical care could help victims stabilize their living conditions while pursuing legal protections.

The legislation has been referred to the New York Assembly Committee on Social Services. If enacted, the law would take effect immediately.