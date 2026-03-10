Dorchester Man Arrested After Police Recover Gun During Public Drinking Investigation

Boston police arrested a Dorchester man after officers responding to a group drinking in public recovered a handgun with a defaced serial number.

Boston, MA – A Dorchester man was arrested Monday night after Boston police recovered a loaded handgun while investigating a group drinking alcohol in public. Officers assigned to District C-11 encountered the group around 8:27 p.m. near 105 Draper Street in Dorchester.

Police said officers observed several individuals congregating in the area and openly consuming alcohol.

Key Points

• Police recovered a handgun with a defaced serial number in Dorchester

• Suspect fled on foot after officers approached a group drinking in public

• Arrest occurred near Draper Street and Bowdoin Street

Foot pursuit on Draper Street

According to police, one of the individuals began walking away from the group as officers approached.

The man continued down Draper Street toward Bowdoin Street while hunched at the waist. When officers informed him that drinking alcohol in public was prohibited, he ran from the scene, prompting a foot pursuit.

Officers quickly caught up with the suspect and detained him.

Loaded firearm recovered

During a pat frisk, officers recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun from the suspect’s waistband.

Police said the firearm contained nine rounds in the magazine and the serial number had been defaced.

Suspect facing multiple charges

Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Denilson Pires of Dorchester.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.