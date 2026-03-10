Man accused of ramming car then attacking woman in Clairton

Clairton, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is facing attempted homicide and other charges after a domestic incident led to a vehicle crash and assault that injured multiple people Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:08 a.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and St. Clair Avenue after Allegheny County 911 received reports of a vehicle striking a building.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash and several people injured.

Investigators said a man drove his vehicle into the back of another car during what authorities described as a domestic-related incident. After the crash, the man allegedly assaulted the female driver of the second vehicle until a bystander stepped in and stopped the attack.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

A juvenile boy who was inside the suspect’s vehicle was also taken to a hospital in stable condition. Another adult woman who was in the victim’s vehicle was transported to a hospital with injuries and was also reported in stable condition.

Authorities identified the suspect as Vance Gibson Jr., 28. He was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gibson is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.

