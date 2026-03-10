Half Street holdup ends with robber taking phone and password

Washington, D.C. — A man was robbed of his cellphone after a suspect threatened him and demanded the device’s password during a late-night encounter in Southeast Washington.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 4 in the 1000 block of Half Street SE.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim and demanded the password to his phone. When the victim refused, the suspect claimed he had a gun.

The victim then handed over both the phone and the password before the suspect fled the area.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, and investigators are asking the public for help identifying the individual.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District of Columbia.

