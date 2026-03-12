Baltimore man busted in brutal Dolfield Avenue stabbing

BALTIMORE, MD — A stabbing tied to a dispute in Northwest Baltimore has led to the arrest of a suspect more than a month after a man walked into a hospital with a serious puncture wound.

The incident first came to light on February 1 at approximately 4:40 p.m. when officers responded to Saint Agnes Hospital after receiving a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a cutting injury.

At the hospital, officers located a 51-year-old man with a puncture wound to the upper body.

Detectives determined the victim had been assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon earlier in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue following a dispute with another man.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Floyd Best Jr. of Baltimore.

On March 11, Warrant Apprehension detectives located and arrested Best Jr. in the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue.

Best Jr. was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with attempting first-degree murder.

