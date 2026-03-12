DC fugitive task force nabs suspect in December shooting

WASHINGTON, DC — A Southeast DC man has been arrested months after a shooting during an outdoor gathering left another man wounded following an early morning dispute.

Gunfire erupted around 3:00 a.m. on December 21 in the 700 block of 51st Street Southeast when a verbal argument between two men escalated during the gathering.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect allegedly shot the adult male victim during the confrontation.

The victim fled the scene in a vehicle and transported himself to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the case later developed leads identifying the suspected shooter.

On March 10, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Dontae Carthens of Southeast DC.

Carthens was taken into custody pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun.

