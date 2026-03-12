Long Island lottery ticket lands major payday at local gas station

Islip gas station sells $31K Take 5 jackpot ticket

ISLIP, NY — A lucky lottery ticket purchased at an Islip gas station turned into a $31,788.50 win after matching all five numbers in the New York Lottery Take 5 evening drawing Wednesday night.

The New York Lottery announced the top-prize winning ticket for the March 11 Take 5 evening drawing was sold at Bolla, located at 540 Islip Avenue in Islip.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the game, securing the top prize valued at $31,788.50.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a pool of one through 39. Players win the top prize by matching all five numbers selected during the drawing.

The game is drawn twice daily with televised drawings held at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said prizes from New York Lottery draw games may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reports it remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. During fiscal year 2024–2025, the lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools across New York State.

Support is available for individuals experiencing gambling problems or for those concerned about someone else. Help can be found at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.

Key Points