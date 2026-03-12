NJ homeowner headed to prison in house fire insurance scheme

TRENTON, NJ — A Cherry Hill homeowner who filed false claims after a fire destroyed his house has been sentenced to prison for insurance fraud, New Jersey officials announced.

Richard Orlandini, 65, of Cherry Hill, was sentenced March 6 to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree insurance fraud in connection with the case.

The sentence was imposed by Superior Court Judge Judith Charny in Camden County.

According to prosecutors, Orlandini’s home in Cherry Hill was destroyed by a fire on October 20, 2018. The residence was insured through a homeowner’s policy issued by Allstate.

Investigators said Orlandini filed a claim seeking insurance benefits after the fire and hired a public adjuster to communicate with the insurance company on his behalf.

Authorities said Orlandini caused the adjuster to report that the fire began in a back room and that the cause of the blaze was unknown. Prosecutors said the statement was false and made in an attempt to obtain insurance proceeds.

Investigators also determined Orlandini sought additional living expense reimbursements by submitting a rental agreement that was not actually in effect.

Officials said he also made false or misleading statements under oath to the insurance company regarding the origin of the fire, his activities before the fire, and his financial situation.

In addition, Orlandini submitted a personal property claim listing items he said were destroyed in the blaze, including designer handbags, china and crystal, Lego sets, a bicycle, and multiple ties and belts.

Authorities determined those items were not owned by him and were not inside the home before the fire.

Prosecutors said Orlandini made five separate false or misleading statements in an effort to obtain insurance benefits he was not legally entitled to receive.

The investigation involved the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor with assistance from the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office, Cherry Hill Police Department, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

