Attackers chase down victim for second beating in DC

Police search for suspects after repeated assault on Southeast DC street

WASHINGTON, DC — A violent confrontation on a Southeast DC block ended with suspects fleeing after allegedly assaulting the same victim twice, prompting police to release surveillance images in an effort to identify those involved.

The incident occurred Sunday, March 8 at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street Southeast.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple suspects initially assaulted the victim before following the individual and attacking the victim a second time.

After the second assault, the suspects fled the area.

Investigators say the individuals involved were captured on surveillance cameras in the area, and images of the suspects have been released to the public as detectives attempt to identify them.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip through the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Officials said a reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for crimes committed in the District of Columbia.

Key Points