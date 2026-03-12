Newburgh player scores big payday in Powerball drawing

Newburgh store sells $50K Powerball winning ticket

NEWBURGH, NY — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Newburgh after matching enough numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to claim the game’s third-tier prize.

The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket for the March 11 Powerball drawing was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls along with the Powerball, securing the $50,000 prize.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is selected from a separate pool of one to 26. Drawings are held three times a week and televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery reports it remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. During fiscal year 2024–2025, the lottery contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools throughout New York State.

Help is available for individuals experiencing gambling problems or those concerned about someone else. Resources can be found at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org. Assistance is also available through New York’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.

Key Points