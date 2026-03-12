Mercer County player lands historic $3.4M lottery win

TRENTON, NJ — A New Jersey Lottery player in Mercer County has won a record-setting $3,402,434 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot after matching all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Food Market, located at 881 Chamber Street in Trenton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The numbers drawn were 09, 10, 23, 28, and 34. The Bullseye number was 09 and the XTRA multiplier was 03.

Lottery officials said the prize marks the largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in New Jersey Lottery history.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 77 players matched four of the five numbers along with the Bullseye to win $500 prizes.

Among those winners, 19 players had selected the XTRA option, multiplying their prizes to $1,500.

Following the win, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot reset to $150,000 ahead of the next drawing.

