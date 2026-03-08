Bayonne Police to Conduct Goal Zero Traffic Enforcement Honoring Father and Daughter Killed in 2016 Crash

The high-visibility enforcement initiative will target dangerous driving on major Bayonne roadways while honoring a father and daughter killed in a 2016 crash.

Bayonne, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department will conduct a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative Tuesday afternoon as part of New Jersey’s statewide “Goal: Zero” safety campaign.

Key Points

• Bayonne police will conduct a high-visibility traffic enforcement detail Tuesday

• Enforcement will focus on Avenue C and Kennedy Boulevard with citywide patrols

• The effort honors Tim and Bridget O’Donnell, killed in a 2016 crash

Police said the enforcement detail will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with officers focusing on Avenue C and Kennedy Boulevard while also conducting traffic enforcement throughout the city.

The effort is part of the statewide “Goal: Zero – High Visibility” initiative, in which police departments across New Jersey coordinate enforcement efforts aimed at reducing dangerous driving and preventing crashes.

Honoring Bayonne crash victims

This month’s enforcement detail is being conducted in remembrance of Tim O’Donnell and his 5-year-old daughter Bridget, who were killed in a crash in Bayonne in 2016.

Authorities said the pair were traveling home on February 22, 2016, when their vehicle was struck during a collision involving a driver who witnesses reported was speeding and weaving through traffic prior to the crash.

Advocate for road safety

Following the tragedy, Pam O’Donnell, Bridget’s mother and Tim’s wife, became a prominent advocate for roadway safety.

Through her work with the Catch You Later Foundation, she has helped raise awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving across New Jersey.

Officials say the Goal: Zero campaign is intended to reinforce that message while encouraging drivers to obey traffic laws and prioritize safety on the road.