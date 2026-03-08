Human Remains Found in Massachusetts Pond

Teenagers playing near a bridge in Shirley discovered what police confirmed was a human limb in the water, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

Shirley, MA – Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday evening in a pond near the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shirley, according to local officials.

Key Points

• Teenagers discovered a human body part in Phoenix Pond near the bridge

• Police confirmed the remains and launched a multi-agency investigation

• Authorities say foul play is suspected as the case remains active

Police said the discovery was reported around 5:30 p.m. when a group of young people walking near the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge noticed what appeared to be a body part in the water.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed the presence of human remains and secured the area.

Teens made the discovery

According to local reports, the teenagers had been playing in the snow near the bridge over Phoenix Pond when they spotted the remains.

One of the teens who made the discovery described the moment as disturbing, saying it happened shortly after he had been having a snowball fight nearby with younger siblings.

Witness Katy Marsh, who was walking her dog in the area, told local media she saw the teens reacting to the discovery and appearing visibly shaken.

Multi-agency investigation underway

The investigation is being led by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Shirley Police Department, with assistance from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit.

Authorities said foul play is suspected based on preliminary information, though details about the victim have not yet been released.

Residents should expect an increased police presence around Shaker Road and the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge as investigators continue searching the area.