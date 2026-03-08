11-Year-Old Boy Shoots Mother’s Boyfriend During Domestic Incident in Philadelphia

Police say the child fired a single shot after witnessing an alleged assault involving his mother inside the home.

Philadelphia, PA – A Philadelphia man is dead after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son during a domestic dispute inside a home earlier this week.

Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Jaimeer Jones-Walker, who was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Key Points

• Philadelphia man Jaimeer Jones-Walker, 30, was fatally shot inside a home

• Police say his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son allegedly fired the gun

• Investigators say the shooting happened during a domestic violence incident

Argument escalated inside the home

According to investigators, the shooting happened Thursday after an argument between Jones-Walker and his girlfriend inside her residence. Reports indicate the dispute was related to visitation involving their newborn baby.

During the confrontation, authorities said the argument became physical inside a bedroom.

Investigators say the woman’s 11-year-old son allegedly witnessed the altercation and fired a single shot at Jones-Walker.

Gun legally owned by the mother

Police said the firearm used in the shooting was legally registered to the boy’s mother.

Jones-Walker did not live at the residence where the shooting occurred.

Both the woman and her son remained at the scene following the incident and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said the boy was later placed with another family member as the investigation continues.

Officials have not yet announced whether any charges will be filed.