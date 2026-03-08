Woman Shot in Tredyffrin Township as Police Seek Information From Public

Authorities say the late-night shooting happened near Contention Lane and Old State Road as investigators search for leads.

Tredyffrin Township, PA – Police in Chester County are investigating a late-night shooting that left a woman injured in Tredyffrin Township.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Contention Lane and Old State Road, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

• Woman shot late Saturday night in Tredyffrin Township

• Incident happened near Contention Lane and Old State Road

• Police are asking residents with surveillance video to come forward

Investigation ongoing

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department and Chester County Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Authorities have not released details about the victim’s condition or what may have led to the shooting.

Officials also have not said whether any suspects have been identified.

Police seeking video and witnesses

Investigators are asking residents in the surrounding area to review any home surveillance cameras that may have captured activity around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department at 610-644-3221.

Authorities said additional information will be released as the investigation develops.