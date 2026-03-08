Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shootout Leaves Six Injured, Suspects Still Sought

Police say two men exchanged gunfire along Atlantic Avenue Saturday night, striking multiple bystanders in the crowded resort area.

Virginia Beach, VA – Six people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront after two suspects allegedly opened fire on each other, sending bullets into a crowd along Atlantic Avenue.

Police officers patrolling the resort area heard gunshots around 9:52 p.m. in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue and rushed toward the scene, where they found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and authorities say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Key Points

• Six people were injured during a shooting on Atlantic Avenue near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

• Police say two suspects exchanged gunfire, striking several bystanders

• Both suspects fled on foot and remain at large as detectives continue investigating

Investigators initially located five victims at the scene, but detectives later learned that another gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. That discovery brought the total number of injured victims to six.

Victims identified by police

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the victims range in age from 18 to 24 and are from several Hampton Roads communities.

Police identified them as an 18-year-old woman from Norfolk, a 19-year-old man from Suffolk, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old man from Newport News, a 19-year-old man whose hometown was not immediately confirmed, and a 22-year-old man from New Kent County.

All six victims are expected to recover.

Suspects fled after gunfire exchange

Detectives with the VBPD Violent Crimes Unit believe two men were shooting at each other when multiple other people were struck by gunfire. Both suspects ran from the scene and have not been arrested.

Police described one suspect as a Black male in his late teens to early twenties with dark skin and afro-style hair, last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a red shirt or sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early twenties with a heavy build, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt with lettering or a design on the front.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the department had deployed more than 50 additional officers to the resort area Saturday night due to the warm weather and expected crowds. Despite the increased presence, he said some individuals remain willing to resort to gun violence.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information or video related to the shooting is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.