Robbinsville Police Searching for Owner of German Shepherd Found Near Lake Drive

Authorities say the dog was discovered near the gazebo at Lake Drive and are asking the public for help locating its owner.

Robbinsville, NJ – Robbinsville Township police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a German Shepherd found Sunday near Lake Drive.

The dog was discovered by the gazebo in the Lake Drive area and was taken in by authorities while they attempt to identify its owner.

Dog awaiting owner identification

In a social media post, the Robbinsville Township Police Department said the dog appeared to be lost and may belong to someone in the surrounding neighborhood.

Officials are asking residents who may recognize the German Shepherd or know who the dog belongs to to come forward.

Anyone with information or who believes the dog may be theirs is asked to contact the Robbinsville Township Police Department at 609-259-3900.