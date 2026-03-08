Man charged in brutal Waldorf apartment doorstep killing

WALDORF, Md. — A Waldorf man has been arrested months after a 47-year-old man was found shot to death outside an apartment building, authorities said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Shawn Lamont Wade Jr., 32, on March 4 in connection with the killing of David Leroy Raley.

Deputies first responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. on July 3, 2025, to the 3000 block of October Place after receiving a report of an unconscious man lying outside an apartment door.

When officers arrived, they found Raley suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Raley was pronounced dead.

Detectives continued investigating the homicide and later obtained an arrest warrant for Wade after a Charles County grand jury indicted him in the case.

Wade has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and multiple firearms offenses.

Authorities said he is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center while awaiting a bond review.

Investigators have not said whether Wade and Raley knew each other before the shooting.

