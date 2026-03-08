Caregiver busted after allegedly pawning victim’s jewelry stash

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A woman hired to help care for an elderly man is accused of stealing more than $23,000 in cash and jewelry from the victim over the course of a year, police said.

New Kensington police charged Tasha Williams, 45, of Arnold, after investigators uncovered a series of alleged fraudulent transactions involving the victim’s personal and business bank accounts.

Authorities said the investigation began when the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging discovered suspicious charges on the elderly man’s accounts and alerted police.

Detectives determined the transactions included withdrawals for car insurance companies, electronic purchases, jewelry purchases and multiple cash withdrawals.

Police said the transactions occurred during the same period that Williams was caring for the victim.

Investigators said the victim had allowed Williams temporary access to his banking information so she could assist with personal care and help manage deposits related to rental properties he owned.

According to police, the victim had also received a new iPhone but was only able to answer incoming calls because Williams allegedly set the passcode and monitored his communications.

Authorities said Williams also had access to a secondary residence owned by the victim. When police checked the home, they found jewelry boxes emptied and household items missing.

Investigators later discovered Williams had pawned more than $6,800 worth of jewelry at a local pawn shop.

A lifelong friend of the victim’s deceased wife confirmed the jewelry belonged to the victim and his late spouse, police said.

Detectives also obtained surveillance video from the pawn shop that allegedly shows Williams selling the jewelry.

Police said a review of financial records revealed more than $17,000 in fraudulent banking transactions along with $6,827.82 from pawned jewelry, bringing the total alleged loss to more than $23,850.

Williams now faces charges including financial exploitation of an older adult, multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

