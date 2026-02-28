Bensalem traffic stop leads to warrants after guns and drugs recovered

BENSALEM, Pa. – A traffic stop involving a vehicle displaying a suspicious temporary registration led to the recovery of two loaded firearms, dozens of marijuana packages and drug paraphernalia, prompting Bensalem Police to issue active arrest warrants for two Philadelphia residents.

The stop occurred on February 21 near Lincoln Highway and Street Road after an officer observed a red Ford Fusion commit a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as Xianni Stallings, 23, and the passenger as Nasir Smith, 30, both of Philadelphia. Officers reported detecting the odor of burnt and fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to police, neither Stallings nor Smith possessed a medical marijuana card. Marijuana packaging and a marijuana cigar were visible inside the vehicle. When officers requested consent to search, both occupants declined.

The vehicle was towed to Bensalem Township Police Headquarters while investigators sought a search warrant. After District Justice Joseph Falcone approved the warrant, officers searched the vehicle and recovered:

• A loaded Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol

• A loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number

• About 60 packages of suspected marijuana

• A digital scale

• U.S. currency

• A counterfeit temporary registration

• Additional drug paraphernalia

Police said further investigation determined both Stallings and Smith are prohibited from possessing firearms under Pennsylvania law and neither had a valid license to carry.

Warrants were issued charging both individuals with persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver and related offenses. Police said both were given the opportunity to surrender but have refused.

Bensalem Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stallings or Smith to contact investigators at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip online. Officials cautioned the public not to approach either individual and to call 911 if seen.

