Mays Landing man killed in single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Hamilton Township

Police say the 41-year-old driver lost control of his car and struck several trees early Saturday morning.

Hamilton Township, N.J. – A Mays Landing man was killed early Saturday after his vehicle veered off Route 40 and struck a group of trees, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Key Points

The crash occurred around 12:37 a.m. Saturday near Route 40 and Strand Avenue.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old William Bussey III of Mays Landing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Bussey was not wearing a seatbelt when his Cadillac left the roadway.

Crash details

Investigators said Bussey was driving a 2015 Cadillac XTS eastbound on Route 40 when he lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the westbound shoulder and struck several trees before coming to rest. Emergency responders arrived within minutes, but Bussey suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said Bussey was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Road closure and investigation

Route 40 was closed for about three hours as police conducted a crash reconstruction and cleared the area. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

Responding agencies

Assisting at the scene were the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, the Mays Landing, Richland, and Laureldale Fire Departments, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

