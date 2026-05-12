Bergenfield man arrested after deadly hit and run kills 74 year old pedestrian in hackensack

Police identify driver accused in fatal Hackensack hit and run

HACKENSACK, NJ — A Bergenfield man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian at a Hackensack intersection, authorities announced.

Hackensack police officers responded around 12:49 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Essex Street and Summit Avenue after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly victim suffering from severe injuries.

The man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died.

Following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hackensack Police Department, investigators identified the vehicle involved as a 2021 Honda Pilot.

Authorities said the SUV was allegedly operated by 38-year-old Terrence J. Hedden of Bergenfield.

Hedden was later arrested and charged in connection with the deadly crash.

Officials have not yet released additional details regarding the charges or the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The charges are accusations, and Hedden is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Key Points

• Bergenfield man arrested after fatal Hackensack hit and run crash

• 74-year-old pedestrian died after being struck near Essex Street

• Investigators identified suspect vehicle as a 2021 Honda Pilot