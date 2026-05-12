Furio From The Sopranos Shows Up in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Federico Castelluccio, the actor best known for playing Furio Giunta on HBO’s The Sopranos, made a recent appearance in Asbury Park where he spent time with New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick. It’s not sure at this time if he was collecting on a debt owed by Bramnick or if he was just there to collect the weekly protection insurance envelope.

Castelluccio, who has become a recognizable figure at fan conventions and events across New Jersey since his days on the iconic mob drama, was seen meeting with Bramnick while visiting the Jersey Shore city. Bramnick currently serves as a Republican state senator representing New Jersey’s 21st Legislative District and previously served as Assembly Minority Leader.

“Enjoyed spending time with ‘Furio’ from The Sopranos in Asbury Park,” Bramnick said. “He is a Jersey guy now and a terrific artist.”

Castelluccio became one of the show’s breakout supporting stars during his run as Furio Giunta, the feared Naples-born enforcer brought to New Jersey by Tony Soprano. Unlike many of the series’ American mobsters, Furio was portrayed as disciplined, quiet, and ruthlessly efficient, quickly becoming one of Tony’s most trusted associates.

One of the show’s most memorable storylines centered around Furio’s growing romantic feelings for Carmela Soprano, which ultimately forced the character to flee back to Italy rather than betray Tony. Furio disappeared from the series after Season 4 but remains one of the most popular characters in the show’s history.

Outside of acting, Castelluccio has built a successful second career in the art world. Trained as a fine artist before entering television and film, he has exhibited paintings internationally and earned recognition as a respected art collector and expert.

He made headlines years after The Sopranos ended when he identified a misattributed 17th-century painting by Italian Baroque master Guercino that he purchased for approximately $68,000. Experts later determined the work was authentic and worth millions, cementing Castelluccio’s reputation as a serious art connoisseur.

Today, Castelluccio continues appearing at Sopranos-themed events, podcasts, and fan conventions while also directing and participating in independent film projects. He recently appeared in the 2024 film Cabrini and remains active in both acting and fine arts.