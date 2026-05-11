Bethesda driver killed after suv crashes into tree and pole

Driver ejected during horrific Bethesda crash into tree

BETHESDA, MD — A 68-year-old Bethesda man was killed after his SUV veered off the roadway and slammed into a pole and tree during a late-night crash, Montgomery County police said.

The fatal collision happened Saturday, May 9, at about 12:05 a.m. near Glenbrook Road and Audubon Road.

Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash and discovered a heavily damaged white 2022 Toyota Venza.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling southbound on Glenbrook Road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn.

The vehicle left the roadway before crashing into a pole and then a large tree.

Police identified the driver as 68-year-old Khanh Truong Nguyen of Bethesda.

Authorities said Nguyen was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old female passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate the crash.

Officials said the investigation could take several weeks or months to complete.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

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Key Points

• Bethesda man killed in late-night crash on Glenbrook Road

• SUV struck pole and tree before driver was ejected

• Female passenger hospitalized with serious injuries