Bill Clinton had no idea Jeffrey Epstein was engaged in criminal activity, said relationship was professional

The former president told lawmakers he “saw nothing and did nothing wrong,” while defending his wife against renewed scrutiny.

Washington, D.C. – Former President Bill Clinton told members of the House Oversight Committee that he had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and denied any wrongdoing during a closed-door deposition held in February 2026. The session, which focused on Clinton’s post-presidential relationship with Epstein, marks the most detailed account he has given under oath about his interactions with the late financier.

Key Points

Clinton testified he “had no idea” of Epstein’s crimes and “saw nothing and did nothing wrong.”

He said his association with Epstein ended before Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Clinton also defended Hillary Clinton, saying she “had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Clinton: “I know what I saw — and what I didn’t see”

Painting of Bill Clinton found at Epstein’s property

In his sworn testimony, Clinton described his encounters with Epstein as limited and insisted he was unaware of any illegal conduct. “No matter how many photos they show of me, I have two things that, at the end of the day, matter far more than any interpretation of twenty-year-old photos,” he said. “I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing and did nothing wrong.”

My statement on today’s deposition. pic.twitter.com/1Yu6lBa5pS — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 28, 2026

Clinton acknowledged that he traveled with Epstein several times for work related to the Clinton Foundation but said he cut ties before Epstein’s 2008 plea agreement for soliciting minors. “We are only here today because Epstein hid it from everyone so well for so long,” Clinton testified. “By the time it came to light, I had long stopped associating with him.”

He added that if he had known about Epstein’s abuse, “I would have turned him in myself.”

Defending Hillary Clinton

During his testimony, Clinton criticized House Republicans for subpoenaing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to testify about Epstein, calling the move “simply not right.”

“She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein, nothing,” he said. “She has no memory of ever meeting him, never traveled with him, and never visited any of his property.”

Clinton said he appeared voluntarily because he believes in accountability and transparency. “America was built on the idea that no person is above the law, even presidents, especially presidents,” he told lawmakers. “I hope that by being there today, we can bring ourselves just a little further away from the brink.”

Committee reaction and political fallout

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) described the deposition as “productive,” though several Republicans questioned whether Clinton had a “selective memory” regarding his relationship with Epstein. GOP members reportedly pressed him about a photograph showing Clinton in a hot tub alongside an unidentified woman; the former president said he did not recognize her.

Democrats on the committee defended Clinton’s cooperation and said his testimony helped clarify misconceptions surrounding his involvement.

Clinton concluded his statement by urging the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files. “The survivors deserve that,” he said. “I hope my testimony motivates everyone to come forward and ensure this never happens again.”

Tags: Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, House Oversight Committee