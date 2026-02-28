Clay Township man accused of stealing $27,000 from elderly couple waives preliminary hearing

Prosecutors say the 67-year-old managed the couple’s finances and used their bank accounts for personal expenses.

Ephrata, Pa. – A Clay Township man charged with defrauding an elderly couple of more than $27,000 while managing their finances has waived his preliminary hearing, allowing the case to proceed to Lancaster County Court, authorities said.

Key Points

Howard Stanley Smith Jr., 67, is accused of making unauthorized withdrawals and purchases from a couple’s bank account between April and December 2024.

The victims, ages 76 and 85, were unable to communicate with investigators due to advanced age and medical conditions.

Smith faces felony charges of financial exploitation of an older adult and accessing an unauthorized device.

Alleged financial abuse

According to Ephrata Borough Police, Smith was entrusted with overseeing the finances of two elderly Ephrata residents — a 76-year-old man living in a nursing home and his 85-year-old wife, who suffers from early-onset dementia.

Investigators allege that while managing their accounts, Smith used the victims’ debit cards and joint bank account for personal gain. Transactions flagged as suspicious included payments toward Smith’s own bills and purchases at restaurants, liquor stores, hotels, and even a car dealership.

Bank records also showed transfers into Smith’s personal accounts at other financial institutions.

Discovery and investigation

Police said the scheme came to light when the couple’s daughter reviewed their financial statements and noticed thousands of dollars in unauthorized activity. She reported the matter to Ephrata Borough Police in December 2024.

Detective Beth Rivera led the investigation, ultimately charging Smith with one count of financial exploitation of an older adult and one count of accessing an unauthorized device.

Legal proceedings

Smith, of the 400 block of Middle Creek Road, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Torrey Landis on February 11. His case will now move forward to Lancaster County Court for trial or potential plea proceedings.

Smith is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

If convicted, he faces significant penalties for exploiting vulnerable adults under Pennsylvania’s protective services laws.

Anyone with information related to similar cases is encouraged to contact the Ephrata Borough Police Department or submit tips via Crimewatch Lancaster County.

Tags: Ephrata, elder fraud, Lancaster County