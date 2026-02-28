NYPD searching for trio wanted in violent Brooklyn robbery

Police say the suspects assaulted an 18-year-old man and stole his phone during an early-morning attack.

Brooklyn, N.Y. – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred in the early hours of February 17 in Brooklyn.

Key Points

The attack happened around 2:00 a.m. in front of 5507 5th Avenue.

An 18-year-old victim was punched and struck in the face before being robbed of his cellphone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Robbery and assault on 5th Avenue

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday when the 18-year-old victim was approached by three unidentified males outside 5507 5th Avenue. Investigators said one of the suspects started a verbal confrontation before striking the victim in the face, causing a laceration.

The two other suspects joined in, repeatedly punching the victim about the body and face before forcibly taking his cellphone. The attackers then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered facial injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police seek public assistance

The NYPD released a description of the incident through Crime Stoppers and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Tags: Brooklyn, robbery, NYPD