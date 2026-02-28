Ocean City police seek help identifying vandals in overnight burglaries

Investigators say multiple incidents occurred between 118th and 130th Streets during the late hours of February 21.

Ocean City, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as detectives investigate a series of overnight burglaries and malicious destruction of property incidents that took place last weekend.

Police said the crimes occurred between 10 p.m. on February 21 and 4 a.m. on February 22 in the area between 118th Street and 130th Street. Several businesses and private properties were affected.

Investigators have released photos of individuals believed to be connected to the incidents and are seeking help identifying them.

Anyone with information about the suspects or these crimes is urged to contact Officer Gable at HGable@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or online at oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.

Police ask that anyone providing information reference case number 2026-00-0261.

Tags: Ocean City Police Department, Maryland, burglary, property crime