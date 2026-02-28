Newark Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in Wendy’s burglary

Newark, N.J. – Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred early Monday morning, February 23, 2026.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., a delivery driver arrived at the Wendy’s located at 447 Springfield Avenue and noticed several rolls of pennies scattered on the ground near the restaurant’s entrance. Responding officers found a broken window and a small black hammer nearby.

Investigators reviewed the restaurant’s security footage, which showed a suspect striking the window with the hammer, entering the building, and proceeding into the office area, where they removed two boxes of coins valued at $125 before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red sneakers.

Director Miranda is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Tips may be made anonymously and could lead to a reward.

Residents can also submit information through the Newark Police Division website or the Newark Public Safety app.