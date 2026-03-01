PGPD investigating fatal wrong-way crash in Oxon Hill

Bryans Road man killed after another driver traveled the wrong way on Indian Head Highway, police say.

Oxon Hill, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Friday morning after a vehicle was driven the wrong way on Indian Head Highway, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man from Bryans Road.

Key Points

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on February 27 near the Capital Beltway overpass.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Alex Rodriquez Hines, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver, who was traveling north in the southbound lanes, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of the crash

According to the Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (CARU), officers responded to reports of a serious two-vehicle crash near Indian Head Highway (Route 210) and the Capital Beltway around 4:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with Hines’s car, which was traveling southbound.

Emergency crews pronounced Hines deceased at the scene. The wrong-way driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ongoing investigation

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to enter the wrong lanes of traffic. Police have not yet said whether impairment or speed played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Tags: Prince George’s County, Oxon Hill, fatal crash