Maryland Judiciary issues warning about new fake court summons text scam

Officials say fraudulent messages claim unpaid toll violations and threaten warrants to trick recipients into sharing personal information.

Annapolis, Md. – The Maryland Judiciary and Anne Arundel County Police Department are warning residents about a new scam involving fraudulent text messages that falsely claim to be Maryland court summonses related to toll violations.

Authorities say the messages, which appear to reference the Maryland District Court in Baltimore City, include fake details such as a case date, court location, and a QR code linking to a malicious website. The texts also falsely warn that failing to respond will result in a bench warrant or additional fines.

The scam messages often read: “Our records indicate that payment has not been received for a toll violation associated with your vehicle.” They then list a court address — including locations such as Wabash, Hargrove, Hubbard, Eastside, or 501 East Fayette Street in Baltimore — and instruct recipients to appear at 9 a.m. on February 27, 2026.

Officials stress that the messages are entirely fake.

“These texts, or any variations of them, are scams,” the Maryland Judiciary said in a statement. “Maryland courts do not send texts requesting payment or personal information. Court communications are handled through official mail or in-person notice only.”

Police and state officials are urging residents not to click on any links, scan QR codes, or provide personal or financial information if they receive one of these texts.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to this scam should contact local law enforcement or file a report with the Maryland Judiciary and the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

More information about the scam and examples of fraudulent messages can be found on the Maryland Judiciary’s official website.

