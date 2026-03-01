Historic wine cellar discovered beneath Golf Club course after sinkhole opens

Grounds crew uncover 100-year-old cellar believed to date back to original manor house on site.

Davyhulme, England – Groundskeepers at Davyhulme Park Golf Club made a remarkable discovery this week when a sinkhole opened up on the 13th hole, revealing what appears to be an underground cellar filled with vintage wine and port bottles believed to be more than a century old.

Key Points

A sinkhole on the 13th hole exposed a brick-lined cellar beneath the course.

The cellar is thought to date back over 100 years to the original manor house once located on the grounds.

Dozens of intact bottles of wine and port were found preserved inside.

Unearthed by chance

An exciting discovery on the course today⛳



Following the appearance of a sinkhole on the 13th hole, our greens team uncovered what appears to be an old cellar, believed to date back to the original manor house.



Over 100 years old and filled with historic wine and port bottles pic.twitter.com/0uBdyrW1Vp — Davyhulme Park Golf Club (@DavyhulmeGolf) February 27, 2026

The discovery was made after maintenance staff began inspecting the sinkhole, which appeared overnight. Upon clearing debris, workers noticed brickwork and an arched entrance beneath the surface. Inside, they found a collection of glass bottles, many still sealed, covered in dust but largely intact.

Club officials believe the cellar may have belonged to the former manor estate that occupied the land before the golf course was built in the early 20th century.

Preservation and historical interest

The bottles are being carefully examined and catalogued, and the club has contacted local historians to help date and authenticate the find. Early assessments suggest the bottles could be from the late Victorian or Edwardian period, making them potentially valuable both historically and financially.

“This is an incredible piece of local history that’s been sitting right beneath our feet,” a club spokesperson said. “We’re taking every precaution to preserve the cellar and its contents properly.”

The affected area of the course has been closed temporarily while safety inspections continue.

