Everett mayor issues new city policy restricting ICE access to municipal property

The directive limits federal immigration enforcement operations inside city facilities and instructs employees to report ICE activity.

Everett, Wash. – Mayor Cassie Franklin has issued a new municipal policy restricting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from entering non-public areas of city-owned buildings without a warrant or a formal request for assistance from the Everett Police Department. The measure, outlined in a document titled Initiative 3: Control and Access to City Property, went into effect immediately.

Key Points

ICE agents are barred from accessing restricted city facilities without a warrant or invitation from police.

City employees must notify department directors if they observe ICE activity on city property.

Everett police officers are directed to take action if they witness excessive force by federal agents.

Restrictions on ICE access

The initiative states that unless the Everett Police Department has requested federal assistance for a non-immigration-related case or has a warrant in hand, federal immigration agents are prohibited from entering non-public spaces in any city-owned building.

The policy also requires city employees to immediately report any ICE enforcement or staging activity on city property to their department directors, who must then notify the Mayor’s Office or a member of the city’s Incident Response Team.

Oversight and accountability measures

In addition, the directive instructs Everett police officers to intervene if they witness what it describes as “egregious excessive force” involving ICE officers, when it is safe to do so. The city said the intent is to ensure that all law enforcement actions within Everett’s jurisdiction comply with state and federal laws protecting civil rights.

Political and community response

Supporters of the initiative say the directive aligns with Washington’s 2019 “Keep Washington Working Act,” which restricts local law enforcement from participating in federal immigration enforcement activities unless required by law. They argue the measure protects immigrant residents from being targeted during routine interactions with city services.

Critics, however, claim the order could increase tension between local and federal agencies and complicate ongoing efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding deportation orders. Federal officials have previously said that limits on local cooperation force ICE agents to conduct more community arrests rather than targeted operations in jails.

Mayor Franklin’s office has not announced any plans for a 287(g) partnership, a federal program that allows local police departments to enforce immigration law.

