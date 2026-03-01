Baltimore Police arrest six suspects, including five juveniles, in string of convenience store thefts

Officers say group targeted three businesses on Belair Road, stealing snacks and toiletries before assaulting an employee.

Baltimore, Md. – Baltimore Police announced multiple arrests following a series of thefts and a robbery involving juveniles at convenience stores along Belair Road earlier this week.

According to police, the incidents occurred around 1:39 p.m. on February 23, 2026, when Northeast District patrol officers responded to reports of several juveniles stealing large quantities of items from stores in the 6600 block of Belair Road.

When officers arrived, they quickly located and detained six individuals — a 13-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male.

Investigators determined that the group had entered three different convenience stores, taking toiletries and various snacks. During one of the incidents, an employee attempting to intervene was struck in the face with a box of candy thrown by one of the suspects.

The juvenile suspects were transported to the Juvenile Justice Center, where they were charged with larceny-related offenses. The 18-year-old male was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with theft.

Police said no serious injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Baltimore Police Northeast District or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tags: Baltimore Police, juvenile crime, Belair Road, theft