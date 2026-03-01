Off-duty ICE agents credited with saving 4-year-old boy from drowning at Plymouth hotel

Police say quick CPR by two Homeland Security officers kept the child alive until first responders arrived.

Plymouth, Minn. – Two off-duty federal agents are being hailed as heroes after saving a 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in Plymouth on February 20. According to both the Department of Homeland Security and the Plymouth Police Department, the agents were dining in a nearby restaurant when they heard calls for help and rushed to the scene, performing CPR on the child for several minutes until local officers arrived.

Key Points

Two off-duty ICE agents performed CPR on a 4-year-old boy who fell into a hotel pool.

The child had been underwater for over five minutes before being rescued.

Plymouth Police credited the agents’ fast response with saving the boy’s life.

Witnesses called for help as child pulled from pool

Police reports say the child jumped into the pool to retrieve a toy and was underwater for several minutes before being pulled out by bystanders. Witnesses yelled for help into the restaurant attached to the hotel, where two off-duty federal agents immediately responded.

They began CPR and called for emergency medical services while continuing lifesaving efforts for several minutes. When Plymouth Police arrived, officers took over and continued CPR for about 10 minutes, after which the child began breathing on his own. He was transported to a local medical center, where he was awake and alert.

Plymouth Police commend ICE agents’ actions

In an internal statement shared by the Plymouth Police Department, officials said the quick response and professional actions of the two agents were crucial to the child’s survival. “Without the quick response and professional actions of these individuals, the outcome would have likely been tragic,” the department wrote.

A Plymouth Police representative spoke with one of the agents afterward to express gratitude. The officer described their actions as “truly excellent work,” adding that their ability to remain calm and effective during a chaotic emergency was “admirable.”

Homeland Security praises “American heroes”

Homeland Security officials later confirmed that the two rescuers were ICE agents and issued a national commendation. “If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome,” the department said. “Because of their training, these two agents were able to save a life.”

In a social media post, DHS described the officers as “American heroes,” praising their readiness and commitment to public safety even while off duty.

The child’s family has not been publicly identified, and local police said no foul play is suspected.

