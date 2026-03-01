Calabasas teacher charged with child molestation and possession of child sexual abuse material

Los Angeles County prosecutors say the longtime educator secretly photographed multiple students and may have additional victims.

Calabasas, Calif. – A 39-year-old teacher at Viewpoint School has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child molestation and possession of child sexual abuse material after investigators said he secretly took inappropriate photographs of his students.

Key Points

Travis Takeshi Shojinaga, 39, of Sylmar, was charged with four counts of child molestation and one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors allege he took intimate photos of several female students at Viewpoint School.

He faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Arrest and charges

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Shojinaga was taken into custody on February 25 after an 11-year-old student reported that he had been secretly photographing female classmates on campus. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau launched an immediate investigation, which led to his arrest at the school.

Shojinaga, who taught at Viewpoint for a decade, is charged in case 26VWCF00455 with one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material and four felony counts of child molestation.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Van Nuys Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors requested that Shojinaga be held without bail, but a judge set bail at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.

Prosecutor’s statement

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the alleged conduct and urged any additional victims to come forward.

“The accusations in this case are disgusting and deliberate violations of children’s safety, dignity and rights,” Hochman said. “Our community’s schools are meant to be safe and protected environments for youths. We believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to call law enforcement. Anyone who chooses to commit crimes against children, especially on a school campus, will be criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ongoing investigation

Deputy District Attorney Cindy Wallace of the Sex Crimes Division is leading the prosecution. The investigation remains active as detectives continue reviewing digital evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about Shojinaga or possible victims is asked to contact Sergeant Joe Cerda at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (562) 946-8216. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tags: Calabasas, child exploitation, Los Angeles County