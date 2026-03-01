Two women convicted of stalking ICE officer and family after livestreaming pursuit to their home

Federal prosecutors say the defendants endangered the officer’s family by exposing their address and inciting harassment online.

Los Angeles, Calif. – A federal jury in Los Angeles has found two women guilty of stalking after they followed and livestreamed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer from his workplace to his home, shouting threats and revealing his identity to viewers online.

Key Points

Cynthia Raygoza of Riverside and Ashleigh Brown of Aurora, Colorado, were found guilty of stalking a federal officer.

The women livestreamed themselves following the officer home, encouraging viewers to share his location.

Both face up to five years in federal prison at sentencing on June 8.

Livestreamed pursuit of ICE officer

According to court records, on August 28, 2025, Raygoza, 38, and Brown, 38, followed an ICE deportation officer after he left a federal building in downtown Los Angeles. They filmed the pursuit on Instagram, narrating the drive and providing directions to online viewers.

When the officer arrived home, prosecutors said the women exited their vehicle and began shouting to neighbors, identifying the officer as “ICE” and “la migra,” and urging residents to confront him. They also directed racial slurs at his wife while the couple’s children watched from inside the home.

Federal charges and conviction

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged both defendants with stalking and using social media to harass a federal officer. Prosecutors argued that their actions were not protected speech but an act of intimidation that placed the officer’s family in danger.

“Peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution — political violence and unlawful intimidation are not,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “These agitators violated the law and endangered the safety of this federal officer and his family.”

Sentencing scheduled for June

Raygoza and Brown were remanded pending sentencing, scheduled for June 8. Each faces a statutory maximum of five years in federal prison.

ICE officials said the conviction sends a message that federal employees and their families must be protected from harassment and doxxing campaigns.

Tags: Los Angeles, ICE, federal court