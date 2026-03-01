Scratch-off awards huge prize to Pennsylvania player

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – An online Pennsylvania Lottery player from Berks County has won $636,731.59 on the digital game MONOPOLY Money Mint, according to information released by the Lottery on Friday.

The prize, awarded through the Lottery’s EZ eInstant lineup, came from MONOPOLY Money Mint, a game that contributes to both the Minor and Mega EZ Jackpots. The online title includes chances to multiply prizes and activate bonus play features.

The Lottery said the win was generated through its online platform, which allows players to access eInstant games and purchase tickets for major draw games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and the PICK family of games. Online play is available through computers, tablets and mobile devices, with subscriptions also offered.

