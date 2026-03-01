Wilmington crash claims life of New Castle motorcyclist

State police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on DuPont Highway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. – A 29-year-old New Castle man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the rear of a vehicle stopped in a left-turn lane on DuPont Highway, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. as a Harley-Davidson was traveling north on US 13 approaching Millside Drive. At the intersection, a Lexus UX was stopped behind a Mitsubishi Mirage in the turn lane. Investigators said the motorcycle struck the back of the Lexus for reasons still under review.

The impact ejected the rider from the motorcycle and pushed the Lexus forward into the Mitsubishi. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The roadway remained closed for about three hours while members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted the preliminary investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki at 302-365-8417. Information can also be shared through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Victim support services remain available 24 hours a day for individuals affected by sudden death or crime through the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit at 1-800-VICTIM-1 or via DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

