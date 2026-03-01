Bronx senior punched unconscious on Bronx sidewalk

BRONX, NY — A 67-year-old man was left unconscious on a Bronx sidewalk Wednesday night after a confrontation outside a Soundview Avenue building turned physical, police said.

The incident unfolded around 7:50 p.m. in front of 444 Soundview Avenue. Authorities said the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual.

During the exchange, the suspect allegedly punched the man in the face with a closed fist, causing him to collapse to the ground and lose consciousness.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Range Rover SUV, traveling southbound on Soundview Avenue.

Police have not released additional details about the victim’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

