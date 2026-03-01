Dorchester drug dragnet nets arrests and crack cocaine haul

BOSTON, MA — A months-long narcotics investigation in Dorchester led to two separate arrests and the seizure of crack cocaine and drug distribution items, according to Boston police.

Police said Drug Control Units targeted the Edward Everett Square area after receiving intelligence about ongoing narcotics distribution near Columbia Road, Massachusetts Avenue, and East Cottage Street.

In the first investigation, police identified 33-year-old Christopher Docanto of Dorchester as a suspected distributor of crack cocaine operating in the area. Officers obtained search warrants for Docanto and his residence at 7 Elder Street in Dorchester, police said.

Around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 2, officers observed Docanto leaving the residence and driving toward the South Bay area, according to police. Officers conducted a traffic stop near 1100 Massachusetts Avenue and executed the warrants.

Police said Docanto was removed from the vehicle without incident. Officers seized his cellphone, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and keys later used to access his apartment and a safe, police said.

Officers then executed the search warrant at the Elder Street residence, where two adult women were inside, police said. Police said one of the women, 21-year-old Rachel Lubanski of Dorchester, had an active warrant for possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance and was arrested without incident.

During the search, police said officers recovered about 26.9 grams of crack cocaine and seized items associated with distribution, including a digital scale, plastic containers, and packaging materials.

Police said Docanto was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, 18 grams or more, less than 36 grams.

In the second investigation, police identified 27-year-old Roni Batista Fonseca of Dorchester as a suspected distributor of cocaine, police said. Officers obtained search warrants for Batista Fonseca and his residence on Chase Street in Dorchester.

At about 10:21 a.m. Friday, February 27, members of multiple Drug Control Units stopped Batista Fonseca while he was walking on East Cottage Street and executed the warrants, police said.

Police said officers recovered a plastic bag containing four individually packaged bags of cocaine, a wallet, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Batista Fonseca was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, police said.

Police said officers later executed the search warrant at the Chase Street residence and did not recover additional evidence.

Two Dorchester investigations tied to Edward Everett Square have now produced arrests and drug seizures as police continue targeted enforcement.

