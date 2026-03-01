Laurel pickup flips into ditch and driver dies at scene

LAUREL, DE — A Chevrolet S10 drifted off Laurel Road in the early hours of Saturday, plunged into a deep ditch, struck a tree and rolled onto its roof, killing a 26-year-old driver at the scene, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Laurel Road west of Curley Road in Laurel. Investigators said the pickup was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the south edge of the roadway.

Police said the vehicle entered a ditch, hit a tree and overturned onto its roof. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Laurel, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family notification is completed.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while troopers conducted the preliminary investigation.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Tips may also be provided by private message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center are available 24 hours a day at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461), or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov, for victims, witnesses, or those who have lost a loved one to sudden death and need support.

A quiet stretch of Laurel Road turned into a fatal wreck scene Saturday as investigators work to determine what caused the pickup to leave the roadway.

