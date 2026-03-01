Five time DUI suspect arrested after traffic violation

Wilmington man charged with fifth DUI after sidewalk U turn in Elsmere

ELSMERE, DE — A 54-year-old Wilmington man is facing a felony DUI charge after a traffic stop on Kirkwood Highway where troopers said he drove onto a sidewalk during a U-turn and showed signs of impairment.

The stop occurred around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday near South Dupont Road in Elsmere. According to Delaware State Police, a Toyota Tundra was seen making a U-turn from eastbound Kirkwood Highway onto westbound Kirkwood Highway when it drove onto a sidewalk before returning to the roadway. Troopers also observed an equipment violation on the vehicle.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Kevin Markle, 54, of Wilmington. Police said the trooper observed several signs of impairment and saw multiple open cans of beer inside the truck.

Markle was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and continued to display signs of impairment, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

A computer check revealed Markle had four prior DUI convictions, according to authorities.

Markle was transported to Troop 6 and charged with fifth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and related traffic offenses. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on a $1,100 unsecured bond.

