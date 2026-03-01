Maryland retiree nearly tosses tickets before $100K shock

Silver Spring retiree hits $100,000 jackpot on two Pick 5 tickets

BALTIMORE, MD — A Silver Spring retiree thought he had missed out when scanning his Pick 5 tickets before dawn Tuesday, only to discover moments later that two of them were worth $50,000 each, delivering a $100,000 payday.

The anonymous winner purchased several dozen Pick 5 tickets on February 23 at Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring. Early the next morning, February 24, he used the Maryland Lottery app to scan his numbers.

After checking most of the tickets, he believed he had not won. While reviewing them again, he noticed one ticket was just a digit away from matching and decided to double-check the remaining entries.

That is when he realized two of his tickets were each worth $50,000.

The retired accountant claimed his prize February 26 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

He told officials he plans to use the winnings to support his retirement as he prepares to move out of state to be closer to family.

Wheaton Winery, located at 2211-B University Boulevard in Silver Spring, will receive $1,000 in bonuses for selling the two top-prize-winning tickets.

What began as a routine ticket scan turned into a six-figure surprise for a Montgomery County retiree.

Key Points