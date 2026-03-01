Unlicensed dentist busted after Main Street search warrant in South River

Felony charges filed after months long dental investigation

SOUTH RIVER, NJ — What began as a routine dispute call months ago has led to the arrest of a 49-year-old woman accused of performing dental procedures without a license at a downtown Main Street business, police said.

The investigation culminated Thursday, February 19, when members of the South River Police Department executed a Superior Court authorized search warrant at 30 Main Street, Suite 7.

Police said the case traces back to September 2025, when Sgt. Peter Roselli and Officer Peter Szukics responded to headquarters for a report of a dispute. During follow-up, the officers uncovered information suggesting dental procedures may have been performed in the borough by someone not properly licensed.

The matter was referred to the Detective Bureau and assigned to Detective Patrick Molina. Over several months, investigators gathered evidence and monitored the business.

According to police, the investigation determined that Ana Amato, 49, of Old Bridge, was allegedly practicing dentistry without being licensed or authorized. Detective Sgt. Kenneth Nale and Detective Travis Taylor assisted in the investigation, which led to the issuance of the search warrant and criminal charges.

During the February 19 search, Amato was arrested and multiple items were seized as evidence, police said.

Amato was charged with unlawful practice of dentistry, a third-degree offense; aggravated assault, a second-degree offense; and financial facilitation of criminal activity, a third-degree offense.

The case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Molina at 732-254-9002 ext. 113.

Authorities noted that the charges are accusations and that Amato is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

A call that first appeared routine has now resulted in felony charges tied to an alleged unlicensed dental practice operating in downtown South River.

Key Points